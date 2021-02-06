OU basketball: Sooners struggle with turnovers in 91-64 loss at Oklahoma State

The Sooners (6-9, 3-7 Big 12) suffered a crippling 91-64 loss to Oklahoma State (14-5, 10-3) in Stillwater on Saturday night.
The Sooners got off to a hot start from beyond the arc in the first quarter, shooting just under 38 percent for nine of their 15 points. Junior forward Madi Williams struggled to get things going, turning the ball over four times, which would account for all of the Sooners’ turnovers in the quarter. Despite the mistakes from the 6-foot-1 forward, OSU only led 18-15 at the end of the quarter.
In the first 5:32 of the second quarter, Williams, junior guard Taylor Robertson, and junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer contributed 18 of 22 points for Oklahoma. Undeterred by opposing performances, Oklahoma State ran away with the lead, shooting 5-of-6 from three and just under 59 percent from the field.
Oklahoma didn’t contribute to its cause, either, turning the ball over 11 times — which led to 20 points off turnovers for Oklahoma State — and being blocked five times. OSU led, 47-29, at halftime.
Oklahoma State continued its defensive dominance in the third quarter, limiting OU to eight points on just over 15 percent shooting. With 4:05 remaining, OSU extended its lead to 28 — the highest of the game at that point — and found itself on a 10-0 run. The Cowgirls led, 68-37, at the end of the third.
Oklahoma mustered a bit of energy in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points on just over 44 percent shooting with 4:13 remaining. OSU still led by 34. Williams led all Sooners with 26 points and nine rebounds. Oklahoma would still lose by 27 points.
The Sooners will return home to the Lloyd Noble Center to face Iowa State (12-7, 8-4) at 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Norman.
