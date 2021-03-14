You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners selected as West Region No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon celebrates after dunking the ball during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (15-10, 9-8 Big 12) has been selected as a No. 8 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA selection committee announced Sunday.

The Sooners will take on No. 9 seeded Missouri in the first round of the tournament. OU lost five of its last six games, dropping it from second to seventh in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma lost its last game against No. 11 ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship.

If the Sooners beat Missouri, they'll take on the winner of No. 1 overall seeded Gonzaga and No. 16 Appalachian State/Norfolk State.

Led by senior guard and All-Big 12 First Teamer Austin Reaves, along with its second-leading scorer in sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon, the Sooners will look to return to their former play, when they won four games against top-10 teams in January.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

