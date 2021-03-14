OU basketball: Sooners selected as West Region No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma (15-10, 9-8 Big 12) has been selected as a No. 8 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA selection committee announced Sunday.
Let's dance!#Sooners the No. 8 seed in the West Region and will face No. 9 seed Missouri Saturday in Indianapolis.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/9QxXGQndBD— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 14, 2021
The Sooners will take on No. 9 seeded Missouri in the first round of the tournament. OU lost five of its last six games, dropping it from second to seventh in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma lost its last game against No. 11 ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship.
If the Sooners beat Missouri, they'll take on the winner of No. 1 overall seeded Gonzaga and No. 16 Appalachian State/Norfolk State.
Led by senior guard and All-Big 12 First Teamer Austin Reaves, along with its second-leading scorer in sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon, the Sooners will look to return to their former play, when they won four games against top-10 teams in January.
