OU basketball: Sooners return to No. 9 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Jalen Hill and Lon Kruger

Sophomore forward Jalen Hill listens to head coach Lon Kruger during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) jumped three spots to No. 9 in the Top 25 this week, the Associated Press announced on Monday.

OU was previously ranked No. 9 during Week 11 of the season before losing to Texas Tech on the road. The Sooners played one game last week — a double-overtime contest against then-No. 14 West Virginia. OU won 91-90, behind senior guard Austin Reaves' game-clinching shot, 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. 

The Sooners are now tied with No. 4 Ohio State for the most wins — five — against top 15 opponents in the nation this season. OU currently has sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings, behind No. 2 Baylor. The Sooners were picked to finish sixth by league coaches in the preseason.

Oklahoma's next game against No. 12 Texas is at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

