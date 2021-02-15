OU basketball: Sooners return to No. 9 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) jumped three spots to No. 9 in the Top 25 this week, the Associated Press announced on Monday.
Back to No. 9️⃣ in the @AP_Top25.Oklahoma hosts No. 12 Texas tomorrow night at the LNC.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/V9MYO1nf3M— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 15, 2021
OU was previously ranked No. 9 during Week 11 of the season before losing to Texas Tech on the road. The Sooners played one game last week — a double-overtime contest against then-No. 14 West Virginia. OU won 91-90, behind senior guard Austin Reaves' game-clinching shot, 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
The Sooners are now tied with No. 4 Ohio State for the most wins — five — against top 15 opponents in the nation this season. OU currently has sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings, behind No. 2 Baylor. The Sooners were picked to finish sixth by league coaches in the preseason.
Oklahoma's next game against No. 12 Texas is at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.
