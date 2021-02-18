You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners reschedule postponed game against Texas Tech for March 1

Freshman Guard Navaeh Tot

Freshman Guard Navaeh Tot dribbles against Kansas Jawhawks on Jan. 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma’s (8-9, 5-7 Big 12) previously postponed Feb. 17 game against Texas Tech (9-12, 4-11) has been rescheduled for  6 p.m. CT on, Monday, March 1 in Norman.

Working with the Big 12 Conference, the program announced the new date for the game Thursday after winter weather in Norman forced a rescheduling. Now with a date, the game will be available to watch on Fox Sports Oklahoma+.

The Sooners’ next game is against conference leading No. 7 Baylor (16-2, 11–1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 21 in Norman. 

