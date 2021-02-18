OU basketball: Sooners reschedule postponed game against Texas Tech for March 1

Oklahoma’s (8-9, 5-7 Big 12) previously postponed Feb. 17 game against Texas Tech (9-12, 4-11) has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. CT on, Monday, March 1 in Norman.
𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙪𝙡𝙚 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚The Texas Tech at Oklahoma game previously scheduled for Feb. 17 will be played on Mon., March 1 at 6 p.m. CT in Norman.The game will be available on Fox Sports Oklahoma Plus.➡️ https://t.co/0duKDqDGjS pic.twitter.com/EvtHH0jcL5— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 18, 2021
Working with the Big 12 Conference, the program announced the new date for the game Thursday after winter weather in Norman forced a rescheduling. Now with a date, the game will be available to watch on Fox Sports Oklahoma+.
The Sooners’ next game is against conference leading No. 7 Baylor (16-2, 11–1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 21 in Norman.
