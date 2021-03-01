OU basketball: Sooners reach winning record as defeat of Texas Tech bolsters NCAA Tournament hopes

Junior guard Taylor Robertson laughed while heading back to the sideline after missing her first free throw of the season.
The junior forward had hit 59 consecutive free throws up until that point, which was a Big 12 and program record. Despite that, Robertson and her teammates didn’t have many low points Monday night.
The Sooners (11-10, 8-8 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (10-14, 5-13), 88-79, in Norman and extended their win streak to three games, following victories over Texas (16-8, 10-7) on Feb. 27 and TCU (8-12, 3-12) on Feb. 24, OU also moved its record above .500 for first time this season.
“I want to give Texas Tech a lot of credit,” head coach Sherri Coale said afterward. “I think they played hard and they played well. I mean they shot above 50 percent from the field and they attacked. I thought we looked a little leg weary in the first half, but you’ve always got more capacity than you can imagine.
“At halftime we talked about how we needed to increase our intensity and our communication defensively, and take the obvious opportunities on offense. But, I thought Texas Tech did a great job with their game plan and their effort, and they pushed us to the brink for sure.”
Oklahoma struggled to shoot the ball in the first half, barely hitting above 40 percent of its shots from the field. In the first quarter alone, junior forward Madi Williams, who led all scorers with 25 points on 12-for-19 shooting, piled on 11 of OU’s 18 points. She wasn’t alone, as Robertson, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, and sophomore guard Gabby Gregory scored two and five points apiece, putting the Sooners on a 7-0 run and within just five points of Texas Tech at the buzzer.
In the second quarter, freshman Skylar Vann took over Oklahoma’s offense, scoring all nine of its points in the first five minutes of the quarter. Her efforts would eventually carry over into a career night of 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting and six rebounds, breaking her previous high of 13 points set on Dec. 29 against UAPB in Norman.
“I wasn’t really confident at the beginning (of the season),” Vann said of her improved play. “That’s just because I wasn’t comfortable in the situation I was in. You come from high school to Big 12 ball (and) it’s a completely different game. It’s just really confidence for me and telling myself ‘I can do this,’ and having a team that when they say you can do it, you can. At the end of the day it’s just basketball and it’s something that I love to do.”
Alongside Vann, Williams and Gregory quickly gave the Sooners eight combined points on 4-for-6 shooting. That allowed Oklahoma to stay within distance of a Texas Tech team that led, 46-35, and was shooting just above 46 percent at halftime.
In the second half, Oklahoma came out more locked in offensively, going on back-to-back 5-0 runs to gain its first lead of the game with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Texas Tech quickly rolled back, despite 16 combined points from Gregory, Williams, and Robertson. Texas Tech held a slim 62-60 advantage to start the fourth quarter.
The Sooners traded buckets with the Red Raiders for the first five minutes of the final period. Needing stops defensively, OU held Texas Tech to just four points in the final four minutes of the game while going on a 7-2 run. OU gained a nine point advantage at the final buzzer. Williams, who guarded Texas Tech’s leading scorer in senior forward Vivian Gray for the final minutes, held Gray to just four points on 1-for-5 shooting.
“Yeah we just needed to lock in,” Williams said of her team. “If you’re scoring and they can’t score, who wins? We do. So, we were just locked in on defense making sure we were keyed in on (senior forward Lexi Gordon) and Vivian, getting steals, pressuring the ball — their guards aren’t very good ball handlers — just making sure we got ball pressure so they couldn’t get the high-low pass so they couldn’t get to the basket. And we were just making sure we were all playing defense as a team today.”
Next, the Sooners will face TCU (8-12, 3-12) at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 4 in Norman. But before they start looking toward that game, Coale noted her team’s poise during its winning streak. On Monday, Oklahoma entered ESPN Bracketology’s First Four Out with the potential to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.
“They’re very at ease with themselves and one another,” Coale said. “We have really good air in our gym and there was an element of grace there that everybody can be who they are. And, they understand everyone’s strengths and weaknesses, and that’s a really, really important piece deep in the season when teams start gameplanning things to take away.”
