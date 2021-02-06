OU basketball: Sooners pull away late, defeat 2-win Iowa State, 79-72

No. 9 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-11, 0-8), 79-72, on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
The Sooners snuck away with a win against the only team without a conference win in the Big 12 this season despite playing one of their worst performances. OU’s defense has been strong as of late, but forced just four steals and allowed 15 3-pointers.
Senior guard Austin Reaves led the way with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first game back from COVID-19 contact tracing. Junior guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson added 19 and 18, respectively.
Senior forward Brady Manek, who made his first start since early January, scored nine points and had a career-high in rebounds and assists, with 15 and four, respectively.
Besides sophomore forward Jalen Hill, head coach Lon Kruger played his bench players just 11 combined minutes. Hill played 21 minutes and added 11 points. Reigning co-Big 12 Player of the Week De’Vion Harmon attempted only five shots and had four points although he played 30 minutes.
The Sooners return to action against No. 17 West Virginia at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Morgantown.
