You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners pull away late, defeat 2-win Iowa State, 79-72

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Victor Iwuakor and Brady Manek

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor chest bumps senior forward Brady Manek during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-11, 0-8), 79-72, on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

The Sooners snuck away with a win against the only team without a conference win in the Big 12 this season despite playing one of their worst performances. OU’s defense has been strong as of late, but forced just four steals and allowed 15 3-pointers. 

Senior guard Austin Reaves led the way with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first game back from COVID-19 contact tracing. Junior guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson added 19 and 18, respectively. 

Senior forward Brady Manek, who made his first start since early January, scored nine points and had a career-high in rebounds and assists, with 15 and four, respectively.

Besides sophomore forward Jalen Hill, head coach Lon Kruger played his bench players just 11 combined minutes. Hill played 21 minutes and added 11 points. Reigning co-Big 12 Player of the Week De’Vion Harmon attempted only five shots and had four points although he played 30 minutes. 

The Sooners return to action against No. 17 West Virginia at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Morgantown. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments