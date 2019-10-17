You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners place at No. 8 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Brady Manek

Sophomore forward Brady Manek goes up in the game against Kansas March 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma was picked to finish 8th in the Big 12 Conference for the 2019-20 season, the conference announced Thursday.

This is the Sooners’ second straight year picked to finish 8th in the conference — which is also where they finished in the standings last season, with a 7-11 conference record. Kansas was picked to win the conference for the 9th straight season.

Oklahoma will look to exceed expectations and build on last season’s second round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

 

