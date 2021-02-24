OU basketball: Sooners' offense rolls in 76-60 road win over TCU behind Taylor Robertson's 28 points

A field goal percentage just over 49 and a flawless performance from the free-throw line propelled the Sooners (9-10, 6-8 Big 12) past TCU (8-12, 3-12 Big 12), 76-60, in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.
With the help of a 9-0 run, the Sooners pulled ahead 16-13 after the first quarter of play. Their lead remained untouched from then on.
In the second quarter, junior guard Taylor Robertson made her presence known with back-to-back buckets, one being a layup and the other being a three. Under Robertson’s guidance, the Sooners went on another impressive run, 19-1, and overwhelmed the Horned Frogs, leading 39-21 going into the locker room.
Defensive struggles and an offensive slump by OU benefited TCU hitting its stride in the third quarter with a 12-2 run. Despite that, OU’s early lead kept it ahead, 55-39, entering the final period.
The Sooners tapped back into their early success with a quick seven points in little over two minutes of the fourth quarter. Despite TCU’s efforts to rally from behind, a fourth quarter run controlled by junior guard Madi Williams and Robertson granted Oklahoma its largest margin of victory over a conference opponent this season.
Robertson carried her squad to victory with 28 points and six made 3s. Alongside their sharpshooting teammate, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory contributed 16 points and six rebounds and Williams offered 12 points and eight rebounds to the Sooners’ offensive performance.
Next, Oklahoma will be heading south to face Texas at 1 p.m. CT this Saturday, Feb. 27 in Austin on the Longhorn Network.
