OU basketball: Sooners offense fails without Austin Reaves in road loss to Texas Tech

The Sooners missed their leader in senior guard Austin Reaves.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Reaves and fellow senior guard Alondes Williams have missed OU’s past two games. Despite winning a hard fought game against then-No. 9 Alabama without the pair of starters, Saturday’s win was followed by a sluggish performance in No. 9 Oklahoma’s (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) 57-52 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4) on Monday night in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders boast the conference’s best scoring defense — allowing just under 62 points-per-game to its opponents — and it showed. The Sooners shot 33 percent from the field and scored their lowest point total of the season while having just three assists on the night.
Reaves, who’s third in the Big 12, averaging over five assists-per-game and expected to return for OU’s next game against Iowa State on Feb. 6, keeps Oklahoma’s offense flowing. He’s the only player in Power Five conferences averaging at least 15 points, five assists and five rebounds-per-game.
OU felt Reaves’ absence when it scored just 18 points in the first half, its fewest in a half since scoring 17 against Baylor in 2016.
“He sacrifices to give the ball up to other people when they have the opportunity,” junior guard Elijah Harkless said of Reaves after the game. “And that ends up helping us with assists, but somebody like that, being out with the impact he has in every single game, it’s pretty tough.”
Harkless and sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon ran the Sooners’ offense without Reaves. The pair was successful against Alabama, but struggled against the conference-foe Red Raiders.The pair scored a combined 19 points, but shot 7-for-23, turned the ball over four times and had only two assists.
“We just need to have a little more scoring,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “Heck, (Texas Tech’s) a good defense too. So it was the first to 50 (points) type mentality. Both teams fought hard. Both teams played hard. I'd like to have seen our guys get over the hump and get in the right column, but fell short.”
OU’s lone bright spot was junior Umoja Gibson. He scored 14 points with three 3s and added a season-high seven rebounds, which was tied for the team lead. The North Texas transfer also added four steals.
Senior forward Brady Manek also added 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in 29 minutes off the bench.
The steal and score for @knownas_mojo! Oklahoma has forced 6️⃣ early turnovers.
Despite the dreadful shooting night from the Sooners aside from Gibson, their defense kept them in the game. They contained the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 in Mac McClung to six points without a made field goal, and managed to stay within reach. Texas Tech also shot 33 percent from the field.
“McClung is such a good player,” Kruger said. “I thought out guys worked hard to take away what he likes to do most and did a good job.”
OU’s defense forced eight steals and 10 turnovers on the night. And after the Sooners found themselves down 10 points with 3:21 to go in the second half, Texas Tech’s offense didn’t score from the field. OU then rallied with a 7-0 run to make the score 50-47 with over a minute remaining, closing the deficit to a manageable three points.
“A lot of good plays at that time,” Kruger said. “We made a couple of shots, we had a couple of steals during that time. We got right back into it. But again, not quite enough in the end.”
Again, Oklahoma’s offense provided too little, too late.
“Guys just kept hanging in there, (but) we just couldn’t get over the hump. And again, we just have to be a little bit more efficient on the offensive end.”
