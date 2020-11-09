OU basketball: Sooners' men's, women's teams to sell limited number of 2020-2021 season tickets

Oklahoma’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will have a limited number of season tickets on sale for the 2020-2021 season, the OU athletics department announced Monday.
A limited number of season tickets are now on sale for the 2020-21 season. #BoomerSooner🎟 https://t.co/xDR42tceOM pic.twitter.com/GEVzfKqf3K— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 9, 2020
Light up LNC. A limited number of season tickets are now on sale for the 2020-21 season!🎟 https://t.co/zTAivOoBKK pic.twitter.com/qifl6hk1V1— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 9, 2020
Men’s basketball season tickets range from $270-575 per seat, whereas women’s season tickets will be $180, or $150 for seniors.
OU athletics is expecting 25 percent capacity at each game this season, and the department is “continuing to work closely with top medical experts to ensure they are making decisions that are in the best interest of student-athletes, stakeholders and the university,” per a Monday press release.
Both teams open their seasons on Nov. 25, with the women taking on Houston and the men playing University of Texas at San Antonio.
