You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' men's, women's teams to sell limited number of 2020-2021 season tickets

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek jumps to block the ball during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will have a limited number of season tickets on sale for the 2020-2021 season, the OU athletics department announced Monday.

Men’s basketball season tickets range from $270-575 per seat, whereas women’s season tickets will be $180, or $150 for seniors.

OU athletics is expecting 25 percent capacity at each game this season, and the department is “continuing to work closely with top medical experts to ensure they are making decisions that are in the best interest of student-athletes, stakeholders and the university,” per a Monday press release.

Both teams open their seasons on Nov. 25, with the women taking on Houston and the men playing University of Texas at San Antonio. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments