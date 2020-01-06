OU basketball: Sooners mascot Top Daug to return after 16-year retirement

The Sooners have announced that they will be bringing back former mascot Top Daug following a 16-year retirement for fans to see ahead of their home game against Kansas on Jan. 14.
See the reveal of @OU_TopDaug in person at the LNC next Tuesday night prior to the Kansas game!🎟 https://t.co/dKlGllERdy #YouBelongHere https://t.co/NSJrKCVvDa— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 6, 2020
Top Daug was the face of Oklahoma's basketball program starting in 1988 and entertained the Lloyd Noble Center for 19 years before it was announced that it would be replaced by Boomer and Sooner in 2004.
"That's exciting, with the history of it," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said after practice Monday. "That'll be exciting and hopefully folks can jump in there and have fun with it."
Top Daug was honored in 2008 during the 20-year anniversary of the 1988 team that reached the final round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Kansas in the national championship. Ever since, many Oklahoma basketball fans hoped the fan-favorite mascot would eventually make its return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.