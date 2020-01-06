You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners mascot Top Daug to return after 16-year retirement

Lon Kruger

OU coach Lon Kruger speaks to his team during the game against UTSA Nov. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners have announced that they will be bringing back former mascot Top Daug following a 16-year retirement for fans to see ahead of their home game against Kansas on Jan. 14. 

Top Daug was the face of Oklahoma's basketball program starting in 1988 and entertained the Lloyd Noble Center for 19 years before it was announced that it would be replaced by Boomer and Sooner in 2004. 

"That's exciting, with the history of it," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said after practice Monday. "That'll be exciting and hopefully folks can jump in there and have fun with it."

Top Daug was honored in 2008 during the 20-year anniversary of the 1988 team that reached the final round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Kansas in the national championship. Ever since, many Oklahoma basketball fans hoped the fan-favorite mascot would eventually make its return.

