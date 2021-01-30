OU basketball: Sooners make history, defeat Alabama without key starters for 4th top-10 win in January

With 1:23 remaining and the Sooners up two points, Elijah Harkless ran back on defense.
Oklahoma’s offense was struggling, and Harkless knew the defense needed a stop after surrendering a 12-point lead earlier in the second half. He knew Austin Reaves couldn’t bail OU out with a big shot. He knew Alondes Williams couldn’t provide any energy. Alabama was hot, and he knew that, too.
The junior transfer clapped his hands near the top of the midcourt logo, surveying his teammates’ spots on the court, as he non-verbally told them they needed to step up. The OU defense, led by Harkless, prevailed in perhaps the most important possession of the game.
The Sooners forced Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford to miss a layup, but the Crimson Tide snagged the offensive rebound, granting the offense a reset on the possession. Alabama then attempted a potential game-tying three, but sophomore forward Jalen Hill contested it and forced a miss.
As senior forward Brady Manek came down with the rebound, the limited capacity sold out crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center erupted. The defense came up with two stops and kept No. 9 Alabama scoreless in the final four minutes. The Crimson Tide also went without a three in the final seven minutes, despite ranking No. 5 in the nation in 3-pointers made this season.
Harkless, who scored his season-high in points with 14, kept up his play as the defensive catalyst for OU. He has four consecutive games with at least three steals, and since being added to the starting lineup on Jan. 9, is averaging the fourth-most steals-per-game among Power Five conferences.
“I think early on, they were surprised at how well we played defense,” Harkless said. “They don’t play a lot of Big 12 teams. The SEC, they’re kind of down right now.”
Although Alabama’s chances of winning were already diminished, in the next offensive possession for the Sooners, Harkless hit a turnaround jump shot that iced the game. No. 24 Oklahoma (11-4 6-3 Big 12) held on for a 66-61 home win over No. 9 Alabama (14-4, 9-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge despite missing Reaves and Williams due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game-clinching bucket. The game-ending rebound.@ejay_hoops2 was the X-Factor in the final minute.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/9LRZWytc4b— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 30, 2021
The Sooners’ defense was important in the win, as it’s been during their five-game win streak, holding opponents to under 70 points for the sixth time in the last seven games. OU also became the third team in NCAA history with four top-10 ranked wins in a calendar month, and the first team to do it since 1974.
Despite their in-game absence, Reaves and Williams still got to celebrate with their team after the win. They were both separately FaceTimed in a post- game huddle outside OU’s locker room. The team found out they’d miss the game before practice on Friday, limiting the time to prepare for their absence and enhancing the difficulty of the win.
No one was more hype after today's win than Austin and Alondes.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7EGd1Eb3Ft— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 30, 2021
“I think it’s great to get a win without our two leaders in Alondes and Austin,” Harkless said. “The satisfaction of winning, to know that we made the big steps and actually capitalize in the last seconds to get a win is huge.”
Multiple Sooners made key contributions on Saturday in Reaves and WIlliams’ absence. Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon scored 18 while junior guard Umoja Gibson and senior forward Brady Manek both had 12. Manek played 24 minutes Saturday — the most minutes he’s had since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in January. He also scored his most points since he had 13 on Dec. 29 against Houston Baptist.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Manek said after the game. “We’ve got guys offensively, guys defensively. This is a strange year, and you can take two of our leaders, two of our players out, and we can still come up with a win like that against a really good Alabama team.
“We got guys that can change positions within two days and play amazing. I mean, we’ve just got a lot of weapons and I think that’s going to help us in the end. Especially when we get down to it, we don’t know who’s going to be playing, who’s going to be out, we don’t know who’s going to be hurt. It’s just basketball. It’s been a strange year and I’m glad to have these guys with us.”
Manek, who’s had an uncharacteristic season and is averaging the least amount of points-per-game since his freshman year with 11, felt he needed to step up to be the senior leader of his team.
“I just wanted to play really hard today,” Manek said. “I knew that (I’ve) been in a slump, haven’t been making shots (and it’s) been kind of keeping me out, and I knew that if I just played hard and did what I could, everything else (would) hopefully fall in place, and I think that’s what happened.”
Manek scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half, and also missed the first two shots of the second half. Manek looked primed to continue his slump, but he converted an and-one layup that led to eight consecutive points for the 6-foot-9 senior. Manek played 16 of his 24 minutes in the second half and added six rebounds, with multiple in crucial moments.
“It was so great to see that,” head coach Lon Kruger said about Manek’s play. “I know fans and players have been pulling for him so badly, and really the last few days in practice are the first time he’s kind of looked healthy. And I think that coincides with him getting more results, but he fought, (and) got some big rebounds.
“Excited for Brady, and COVID hit him awfully hard, and it’s great to have him back and I think he will keep making strides from here.”
If the former All-Big 12 third team selection can get back to his former self, the Sooners can be even more of a threat offensively. Along with its defensive play, OU hopes to make noise at the national level come March.
“Unbelievable, man,” Harkless said of Manek’s performance. “We go to new heights. He stepped up big tonight. He might not have gotten 30 points, but he did some real senior leadership things… I think him just being a familiar face for Oklahoma helped us get this win tonight.”
