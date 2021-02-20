OU basketball: Sooners maintain 'poise', survive 21-point blown lead against Iowa State in Ames

After a week featuring two schedule changes against No. 12 Texas before the game was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather, senior guard Austin Reaves called the days of uncertainty “frustrating.”
The Sooners, preparing for the Longhorns up until Wednesday, had limited time to ready themselves for Iowa State with the postponements of the Texas game.
“It is what it is, I guess,” said Reaves, who had 20 points and five rebounds on Saturday night against the Cyclones. “I mean, you prepare for a team and then you get to the day of the game and then (it) gets (postponed), next day (you’re) supposed to play, (it) gets (postponed) and then gets (postponed) for good.”
Austin Reaves with the dagger. pic.twitter.com/kWpwFAtFJl— OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 21, 2021
Despite playing only three games in the last two weeks due to postponements from COVID-19 protocols within No. 2 Baylor’s program and the weather that kept Texas from traveling to Norman, OU managed to win its first game in Ames since 2011.
No. 9 Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-16, 0-13), 66-56, in Hilton Coliseum on Saturday night. The Sooners had a 21-point lead at one point in the first half, but the Cyclones came back due to uncharacteristic play from Oklahoma to start the second half. OU shot 25 percent from 3 and scored only 66 points against the last-ranked defense in the Big 12, but managed to prevail late with calm play.
“Second half, we were just a little frantic,” OU head coach Lon Kruger said. “When they were making their run (we) didn’t finish some plays that we had an opportunity to.”
Iowa State went on a 28-6 run from the end of the first half to the start of the second half. It eventually took a 46-45 lead for one possession with under 12 minutes remaining in the final period before Reaves gave OU the lead for good with under 11 minutes to go. The Sooners scored just six points in the first 9:05 of the second half.
However, OU stayed relaxed and went on a 15-4 run after losing the lead. Oklahoma’s week of preparation challenges seemed to show in the second half, but the Sooners buckled down and took control late.
“It was a good response, in terms of losing the lead and then widening it right back out,” Kruger said. “Not that we want to get ourselves in that position any more than we have to, but guys (I) thought maintained their poise.”
On nights when OU isn’t as hot shooting the ball, its poise is one of the factors that’s put it in the Top 10 in the AP Poll and kept it from losing to an unranked team in conference play.
“We really just locked back in,” Reaves said on taking the lead back. “Coming out of the half we didn’t do a good job staying focused (or) really just sticking to the game plan and just really finishing out at halftime.
“We let them get some momentum and come back and take the lead. And that’s something that we’ve got to work on, but for us to get (the lead) back and push it back to 10 (points) is big.”
Kruger said Iowa State has been a tough team when healthy and playing with its normal starters. The Cyclones’ first game since Jan. 9 with their entire starting lineup was against OU on Feb. 6.
Iowa State has given the Sooners trouble this season. Similar to this game, the Cyclones took the lead with under 10 minutes in the second half before OU pulled away late in the teams’ initial meeting.
The Sooners this season also became the first team since 2016 to win at least two road conference games in a season, the year they went to the Final Four and were led by former Naismith Award winner Buddy Hield. Although it struggled against two-win Iowa State at times on Saturday night, Oklahoma showed why it can make a run in March by limiting the damage from teams it's projected to beat by a large margin.
“Any win in the Big 12 is a good win,” Reaves said. “And even though they haven’t got a win in conference play, they’re still a really good team… It’s just big to keep the momentum going and and just keep moving forward.”
