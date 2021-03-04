OU basketball: Sooners losing at halftime, 44-34, to No. 15 Texas in Norman

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7 Big 12) is losing at halftime, 44-34, against No. 15 Texas (15-7, 9-6) on Thursday night in Norman.
OU's four-guard lineup struggled early against the Longhorns' length, losing the rebounding battle 19-to-10. Despite Texas having two players standing 6-foot-9 or taller in the starting lineup, senior forward Kur Kuath didn't enter the game in the first period and sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor and Jalen Hill played just eight minutes combined.
Senior forward Brady Manek became the 15th player in team history with 1,400 career points, and the third with 1,400 points and 200 career 3-pointers, joining former All-American guards Buddy Hield and Hollis Price. He has eight points.
Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon also scored eight points with three assists in the first half. Senior guard Austin Reaves had eight points and junior guard Elijah Harkless added four.
Despite starting the game 4-for-5 from 3-point range, the Sooners finished the half 2-for-12. Oklahoma is shooting under 37 percent from the field and just over 35 percent from the 3-point line.
