OU basketball: Sooners lose to Kansas, 69-62, behind rough first half in Big 12 tournament

No. 25 Oklahoma (15-10, 9-8 Big 12) lost to No. 11 Kansas, 69-62, in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night in Kansas City. 

OU made things interesting in the second half, but couldn't comeback from perhaps its worst half of the season, scoring just 15 points and making only seven shots in the first period. The Sooners were down as much as 23 points in the second half.

Oklahoma pulled within three points with 7:18 remaining in the second half, but Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, who scored 26 points in the game, responded with three-straight 3s to grow KU’s lead once more.

Senior forward Brady Manek had 19 points with three 3-pointers, senior guard Austin Reaves added 17 points and junior guard Elijah Harkless added 14. OU shot 46.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, but Kansas attempted seven more shots. Oklahoma shot 17-29 from the field in the second half. 

The Sooners, who are 17th in the nation averaging just over 10 turnovers per game this season on offense, had 17 turnovers against the Jayhawks. 

Oklahoma will now wait for its seeding for the NCAA Tournament on selection Sunday on March 14.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

