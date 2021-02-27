You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners let up 10-point lead, lose overtime Bedlam thriller to Oklahoma State, 94-90

Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the Senior Night Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6 Big 12) lost to Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6), 94-90, in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon and senior guard Austin Reaves led the way for the Sooners in Bedlam. Harmon had a career-high 23 points and Reaves added 22 with six rebounds and eight assists. 

The Sooners struggled on the glass against the Cowboys, as Oklahoma State out-rebounded OU, 45-28. 

Freshman guard Cade Cunningham, a projected NBA lottery pick, torched OU's offense with 40 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Elijah Harkless, who came off the bench for the first time since Jan. 6, hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 54 seconds left in the second half before Cunningham responded. Harkless had 10 points, four assists and a season-high five steals. 

Senior forward Brady Manek added eight points, including the game-tying layup and a 3-pointer in overtime. Junior guard Umoja Gibson had 14 points and senior forward Kur Kuath had 10 points. The Sooners shot over 49 percent from the field and over 43 percent from 3-point range. 

OU rematches Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Stillwater.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

