OU basketball: Sooners lead No. 9 Kansas, 29-28, at halftime in Norman

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon reaches for the ball during the game against TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 6.

 Gregg Ellman/Pool Photo

Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3 Big 12) is leading No. 9 Kansas (10-4, 4-3), 29-28, at halftime on Saturday morning in Norman on ESPN.

Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon is leading the way for the Sooners with a game-high 13 points and three 3-pointers. Harmon opened the first half scoring eight points in under a minute. Senior guard Austin Reaves has scored zero points through 18 minutes of play.

OU went on a 14-0 run midway through the first half, holding Kansas scoreless for just under seven minutes while taking a seven-point lead. However, the Jayhawks' held the Sooners to only two points in the final six minutes.

The Jayhawks are shooting just 33 percent from the field on 9-for-26 shooting. Oklahoma led Kansas, 33-31, at halftime the last time the teams faced off Jan. 9 in Lawrence.

