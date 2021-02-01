You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 9 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) came in at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Monday. 

Jumping from No. 24 to No. 9, OU broke its largest weekly jump in the poll in program history. The previous high was nine spots. 

The Sooners have won five straight, including a pair of top 10 wins over then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama last week.  

Despite playing without star guard Austin Reaves and starter Alondes Williams, the Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide, 66-61, on Saturday for OU’s fourth top-10 win in the month of January. Oklahoma became the third team in NCAA history with four top-10 wins in a single month. 

Without Reaves and Williams, OU had a big performance from its trio of guards in De’Vion Harmon, Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, who scored 18, 14 and 12, respectively. They each played over 33 minutes against Alabama. 

The Sooners play No. 13 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Lubbock.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

