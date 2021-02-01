OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 9 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) came in at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Monday.
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝟭𝟬.OU vaults up 15 spots and into No. 9️⃣ of the @AP_Top25 - the largest one-week jump in program history. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/hwcuxiCMLJ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 1, 2021
Jumping from No. 24 to No. 9, OU broke its largest weekly jump in the poll in program history. The previous high was nine spots.
The Sooners have won five straight, including a pair of top 10 wins over then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama last week.
Despite playing without star guard Austin Reaves and starter Alondes Williams, the Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide, 66-61, on Saturday for OU’s fourth top-10 win in the month of January. Oklahoma became the third team in NCAA history with four top-10 wins in a single month.
Without Reaves and Williams, OU had a big performance from its trio of guards in De’Vion Harmon, Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, who scored 18, 14 and 12, respectively. They each played over 33 minutes against Alabama.
The Sooners play No. 13 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Lubbock.
