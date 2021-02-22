OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 7 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) moved up two spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, the AP announced on Monday.
Keep trending 🆙#Sooners rise two spots to No. 7️⃣ in the AP Top-25.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/QxIznHYUvV— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 22, 2021
The Sooners defeated Iowa State last week, 66-56, on Feb. 20 in Ames behind senior guard Austin Reaves' 20 points and five rebounds.
OU has five Top-15 wins this season, tied with No. 4 Ohio State for the most in the country. The Sooners jumped from No. 24 to No. 9 after consecutive wins against then-No. 9 Kansas, then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama in January.
The Sooners return to action against Kansas State at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Manhattan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.