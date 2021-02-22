You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 7 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless dribbles during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) moved up two spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, the AP announced on Monday.

The Sooners defeated Iowa State last week, 66-56, on Feb. 20 in Ames behind senior guard Austin Reaves' 20 points and five rebounds. 

OU has five Top-15 wins this season, tied with No. 4 Ohio State for the most in the country. The Sooners jumped from No. 24 to No. 9 after consecutive wins against then-No. 9 Kansas, then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama in January. 

The Sooners return to action against Kansas State at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Manhattan. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

