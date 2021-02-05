OU basketball: Sooners guard Madi Williams placed on Dawn Staley Award watchlist

Sooners’ junior guard Madi Williams has been placed on the watchlist for the Dawn Staley Award, the women’s basketball program announced Friday.
Keep your eyes on #25.@madi_wms has been named to the watchlist for the Dawn Staley Award for most outstanding collegiate guard in the country!➡️ https://t.co/ME4hH9CSzs pic.twitter.com/lR0Z4HA6JU— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 5, 2021
The award is bestowed to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the sport. Williams is one of 16 collegiate guards on the watchlist.
Williams, the Sooners’ leading scorer, joined the program’s 1,000 points club Jan. 23 against Baylor. Additionally, she put up a career-high of 45 points against West Virginia, marking the most points a Sooner has scored in a single game.
