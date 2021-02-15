You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' game at Oklahoma State rescheduled to March 1

Lon Kruger

OU head coach Lon Kruger during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 12 Oklahoma’s (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) matchup at No. 23 Oklahoma State (13-6, 6-6) scheduled for Feb. 25 has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1.

The Sooners’ game in Stillwater has been rescheduled twice now. Both teams are scheduled to play back-to-back conference games against each other in two days. 

The move likely finalizes the date of OU’s long-awaited Bedlam battle featuring a matchup between OSU guard Cade Cunningham and OU guard Austin Reaves. Both players are averaging over 16 points per game and are in the top 5 in the conference in that category. 

OU’s next game against No. 13 Texas is set for 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.

