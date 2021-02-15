OU basketball: Sooners' game at Oklahoma State rescheduled to March 1

No. 12 Oklahoma’s (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) matchup at No. 23 Oklahoma State (13-6, 6-6) scheduled for Feb. 25 has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1.
*Correction to the 10 AM #Big12MBB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎:@OU_MBBall at @OSUMBB will be played on Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. CT. @WVUhoops at @BaylorMBB date/time is not yet confirmed. The Conference will announce when available.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 15, 2021
The Sooners’ game in Stillwater has been rescheduled twice now. Both teams are scheduled to play back-to-back conference games against each other in two days.
The move likely finalizes the date of OU’s long-awaited Bedlam battle featuring a matchup between OSU guard Cade Cunningham and OU guard Austin Reaves. Both players are averaging over 16 points per game and are in the top 5 in the conference in that category.
OU’s next game against No. 13 Texas is set for 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.
