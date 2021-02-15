OU basketball: Sooners' game against Texas Tech postponed due to inclement weather

The Big 12 conference announced Monday evening that Oklahoma’s Feb. 17 home game against Texas Tech has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Due to inclement weather, the Texas Tech at Oklahoma women's basketball game scheduled for Wed., Feb. 17 has been postponed.The teams will work with the conference to reschedule and a new date will be announced at a later time.➡️ https://t.co/kXrdidrVn3 pic.twitter.com/JOfeW4wblh— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 15, 2021
The Sooners and Red Raiders last faced off on Jan. 6, with OU winning, 75-74, in Lubbock. The two will have to wait to play their second matchup of the season due to the postponement.
Oklahoma’s next scheduled game is against Baylor (16-2, 11–1) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.