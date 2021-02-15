You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' game against Texas Tech postponed due to inclement weather

Mandy Simpson

Then-junior forward Mandy Simpson looks for a play against Kansas on Feb. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Big 12 conference announced Monday evening that Oklahoma’s Feb. 17 home game against Texas Tech has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Sooners and Red Raiders last faced off on Jan. 6, with OU winning, 75-74, in Lubbock. The two will have to wait to play their second matchup of the season due to the postponement.

Oklahoma’s next scheduled game is against Baylor (16-2, 11–1) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Norman. 

