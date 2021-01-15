You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' game against Oklahoma State postponed due to COVID-19 within Cowboys' program

Victor Iwuakor

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor celebrates with sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during OU's win over Houston Baptist on Dec. 19.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

Saturday’s Bedlam matchup between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has been postponed due to COVID-19 within Oklahoma State’s program.

According to a report by The Oklahoman's Jacob Unruh, the Cowboys paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing. OSU also canceled its media availability for reporters on Friday, the day before the game. 

This is now the Sooners’ second postponed game this season. Previously, OU postponed its matchup against UTSA and canceled its games against UCF and Florida.

The Sooners are also dealing with COVID-19 problems, as senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill missed OU’s previous two games. Hill was expected to return Saturday against Oklahoma State.

Next, Oklahoma is scheduled to face Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 19 in Norman.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 1:57 p.m. to add information released by OU.

