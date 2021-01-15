OU basketball: Sooners' game against Oklahoma State postponed due to COVID-19 within Cowboys' program

Saturday’s Bedlam matchup between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has been postponed due to COVID-19 within Oklahoma State’s program.
Bad news.Saturday's Bedlam matchup between #OKState and #Sooners has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing by the Cowboys, according to a source.OSU has paused team activities.https://t.co/Vo9g0XyWw4— Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) January 15, 2021
In accordance with Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines, the Bedlam basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed as OSU is temporarily pausing basketball activities.https://t.co/NyL2AFqUvc pic.twitter.com/FxaZ3paUzu— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 15, 2021
According to a report by The Oklahoman's Jacob Unruh, the Cowboys paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing. OSU also canceled its media availability for reporters on Friday, the day before the game.
This is now the Sooners’ second postponed game this season. Previously, OU postponed its matchup against UTSA and canceled its games against UCF and Florida.
The Sooners are also dealing with COVID-19 problems, as senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill missed OU’s previous two games. Hill was expected to return Saturday against Oklahoma State.
Next, Oklahoma is scheduled to face Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 19 in Norman.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 1:57 p.m. to add information released by OU.
