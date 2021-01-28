You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 9 Alabama moved up to ESPN

Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson dribbles past a defender during the game against Oral Roberts on Dec. 16.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

No. 24 Oklahoma’s game set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 30 against No. 9 Alabama has been moved up from ESPN 2 to ESPN, the team announced Thursday.

Both programs are riding momentum as of late. The Sooners are on a four-game win streak that includes two consecutive top-10 wins, and Alabama is undefeated in the Southeastern Conference and riding a 10-game win streak.

OU’s defense — ranked fourth in total defense in the Big 12 — has been an important factor in the Sooners’ win streak. Junior guard Elijah Harkless has added a defensive spark since entering the starting lineup, and has three straight games with three steals.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

