OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 9 Alabama moved up to ESPN

No. 24 Oklahoma’s game set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 30 against No. 9 Alabama has been moved up from ESPN 2 to ESPN, the team announced Thursday.
Oklahoma's home game against No. 9 Alabama has been bumped up to ESPN (previously ESPN2).Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 28, 2021
Both programs are riding momentum as of late. The Sooners are on a four-game win streak that includes two consecutive top-10 wins, and Alabama is undefeated in the Southeastern Conference and riding a 10-game win streak.
OU’s defense — ranked fourth in total defense in the Big 12 — has been an important factor in the Sooners’ win streak. Junior guard Elijah Harkless has added a defensive spark since entering the starting lineup, and has three straight games with three steals.
