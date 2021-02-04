OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 2 Baylor postponed due to COVID-19 within Bears' program

No. 9 Oklahoma’s (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) scheduled game against No. 2 Baylor (17-0, 9-0) on Wednesday, Feb. 10 has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears' program, the conference announced Thursday.
In accordance with Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines, Oklahoma's home game against Baylor (Wednesday, Feb. 10) has been postponed as Baylor is temporarily pausing basketball activities.https://t.co/J7WoTj095l pic.twitter.com/zfRmAlYBnA— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 4, 2021
Baylor is temporarily pausing all team activities and postponed its next two games. The Big 12 Conference said in Thursday press release that both teams will “work with the conference to reschedule.”
OU already lost to the Bears, 76-61, on Jan. 9 in Waco. Baylor, one of three undefeated teams in college basketball, torched the Sooners and made 10 3-pointers in the contest.
Oklahoma’s next game is against Iowa State at 11 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Norman.
