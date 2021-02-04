You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 2 Baylor postponed due to COVID-19 within Bears' program

Brady Manek and Umoja Gibson

Senior forward Brady Manek and Junior guard Umoja Gibson celebrate during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma’s (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) scheduled game against No. 2 Baylor (17-0, 9-0) on Wednesday, Feb. 10 has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears' program, the conference announced Thursday.

Baylor is temporarily pausing all team activities and postponed its next two games. The Big 12 Conference said in Thursday press release that both teams will “work with the conference to reschedule.”

OU already lost to the Bears, 76-61, on Jan. 9 in Waco. Baylor, one of three undefeated teams in college basketball, torched the Sooners and made 10 3-pointers in the contest. 

Oklahoma’s next game is against Iowa State at 11 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Norman.

