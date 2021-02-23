OU basketball: Sooners game against No. 14 Texas rescheduled to March 4, Baylor game canceled

No. 7 Oklahoma's (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) game against No. 14 Texas (13-6, 7-5) has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 4, and the Sooners' game against No. 2 Baylor (17-0, 9-0) has been canceled, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.
After being rescheduled last week due to inclement weather, the Sooners will now close out their regular season at home against the Longhorns. The tipoff time yet to be announced.
OU's game against the Bears, previously scheduled for Feb. 10, was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears' program. The conference decided not to reschedule the game.
Oklahoma won its previous matchup against then-No. 9 Texas, 80-79, on the road, but the Longhorns were missing three players and their head coach in the contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
OU plays Kansas State at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Manhattan.
