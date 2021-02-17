OU basketball: Sooners’ game against No. 12 Texas postponed due to weather, date to be announced

No. 9 Oklahoma's (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) game against No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4) has been postponed to an unannounced date due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘Due to the continuing inclement weather in Oklahoma and Texas, this week's matchup with the Longhorns has been postponed.The schools will work with the Big 12 to reschedule.➡️ https://t.co/5YdiWShPjY pic.twitter.com/DEJQl6bR7N— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 17, 2021
The game was rescheduled twice before being postponed. OU has had two rescheduled games this season, including a match against No. 2 Baylor that was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears' program.
The Sooners will play three-straight conference road games for the first time since 1996 with the postponement. Oklahoma's next two road games are against Iowa State and Kansas State.
OU's game against Iowa State is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Ames.
