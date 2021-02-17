You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners’ game against No. 12 Texas postponed due to weather, date to be announced

  • Updated
De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon smiles during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma's (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) game against No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4) has been postponed to an unannounced date due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

The game was rescheduled twice before being postponed. OU has had two rescheduled games this season, including a match against No. 2 Baylor that was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears' program.

The Sooners will play three-straight conference road games for the first time since 1996 with the postponement. Oklahoma's next two road games are against Iowa State and Kansas State.

OU's game against Iowa State is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Ames. 

