OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 12 Texas moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma's game against No. 12 Texas has been moved to 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced Monday.

The Sooners, currently No. 2 in the Big 12's standings, defeated Texas, who's No. 4 in the standings, 80-79, on Jan. 26. The Longhorns were without two starters due to COVID-19 protocols and will likely be at full strength against OU for this season's second installment of the Red River Showdown.

Recently named co-Big 12 Player of the Week, senior guard Austin Reaves scored 23 points with six rebounds and four assists in his last outing against Texas. 

This post was updated at 4:26 p.m. to note the announced tipoff time of 5 p.m. CT.

