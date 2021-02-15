OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 12 Texas moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather

No. 9 Oklahoma's game against No. 12 Texas has been moved to 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced Monday.
SCHEDULE UPDATEOklahoma's home game against Texas has been moved to Wednesday due to inclement weather.Tip time and TV details will be announced when available.➡️https://t.co/5YdiWSzqIy pic.twitter.com/n6FxHlghdT— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 15, 2021
The Sooners, currently No. 2 in the Big 12's standings, defeated Texas, who's No. 4 in the standings, 80-79, on Jan. 26. The Longhorns were without two starters due to COVID-19 protocols and will likely be at full strength against OU for this season's second installment of the Red River Showdown.
Recently named co-Big 12 Player of the Week, senior guard Austin Reaves scored 23 points with six rebounds and four assists in his last outing against Texas.
This post was updated at 4:26 p.m. to note the announced tipoff time of 5 p.m. CT.
