OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 12 Texas moved to Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather

No. 9 Oklahoma's game against No. 12 Texas has been tentatively moved to Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.
It's the second time in two days the game has been move. The original rescheduled date was 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The new tipoff time has yet to be announced.
The Sooners, currently No. 2 in the Big 12's standings, defeated Texas, who's No. 4 in the standings, 80-79, on Jan. 26. The Longhorns were without two starters due to COVID-19 protocols and will likely be at full strength against OU for this season's second installment of the Red River Showdown.
Recently named co-Big 12 Player of the Week, senior guard Austin Reaves scored 23 points with six rebounds and four assists in his last outing against Texas.
This post was updated at 4:26 p.m., Feb. 15 to note the announced tipoff time of 5 p.m. CT.
This post was updated at 1:22 p.m., Feb. 16 to note the game has been rescheduled to Feb. 18.
