You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' game against No. 12 Texas moved to Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma's game against No. 12 Texas has been tentatively moved to Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

It's the second time in two days the game has been move. The original rescheduled date was 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The new tipoff time has yet to be announced.

The Sooners, currently No. 2 in the Big 12's standings, defeated Texas, who's No. 4 in the standings, 80-79, on Jan. 26. The Longhorns were without two starters due to COVID-19 protocols and will likely be at full strength against OU for this season's second installment of the Red River Showdown.

Recently named co-Big 12 Player of the Week, senior guard Austin Reaves scored 23 points with six rebounds and four assists in his last outing against Texas. 

This post was updated at 4:26 p.m., Feb. 15 to note the announced tipoff time of 5 p.m. CT.

This post was updated at 1:22 p.m., Feb. 16 to note the game has been rescheduled to Feb. 18.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments