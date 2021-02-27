OU basketball: Sooners focused on improving after loss against Oklahoma State, 'ready' for Bedlam rematch

De’Vion Harmon took a long pause.
The sophomore guard’s pause lasted three seconds before he finished his sentence during the Sooners’ postgame press conference on Saturday in Norman. Harmon was frustrated over the loss to Oklahoma State in which he tied his career-high with 23 points, while witnessing a battle that had Oklahoma blowing a 10-point lead after halftime.
Harkless steal ➡️ Harmon bucket📺 ABC | https://t.co/9HswvrKPPG pic.twitter.com/UVvUlKC9Mw— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 27, 2021
“We just want to win and we didn’t do that,” Harmon said. “I played a really good game but we didn’t win and (wins) are all that matters. They get to go (on) that hour-and-a-half drive back to Stillwater laughing and joking.”
For just the second time all season, the Sooners went winless in a week’s slate of games. The first time was against No. 2 Baylor and then-No. 6 Kansas in early January. And for only the third time all season, OU lost to an unranked team, which occurred twice this week.
No. 7 Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6 Big 12) fell in overtime, 94-90, against the Cowboys (16-6, 9-6 Big 12) inside Lloyd Noble Center. Freshman guard and potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham torched the Sooners’ defense for 40 points, and OU was out-rebounded 45-28. Oklahoma State is averaging over 39 rebounds per game, the second most in the Big 12.
4⃣0⃣ points and 1⃣1⃣ rebounds from today's MVP @CadeCunningham_. #NewEra | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/dDwPm0a7Te— OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) February 27, 2021
The Sooners were playing some of their best basketball of the season, earning their highest AP Top 25 Poll spot at No. 7 this week, but they faltered down the stretch in February. Pre-NCAA Tournament struggles have become a common occurrence on OU teams in recent years. The Sooners went 3-3 this month, despite playing just two ranked teams. The last time Oklahoma had a winning season in February was 2015.
With the loss, the Sooners dropped to fifth in the Big 12 standings. Yet, Harmon said he’s not concerned about the team’s recent play and that it’s “gonna be ready” to rematch Oklahoma State on Monday in Stillwater.
“We’re not worried,” said senior guard Austin Reaves, who had 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the contest. “We know what we’re doing. We know the things that we’re doing good and the things that we’re doing bad, so really it’s just correcting that.”
Reaves, visibly frustrated like Harmon, voiced a need for team improvement in six separate instances within just over four minutes during his postgame press conference. Both players said that they’re going to do the same thing they do after every game. Tomorrow, they’ll watch film from the game and get practice in before playing OSU again.
The first Bedlam basketball matchup was set for Jan. 16 originally, before contact tracing and a positive COVID-19 case in the Cowboys’ program. Later, the game was rescheduled to Saturday, setting both teams up to play twice within three days.
“Of course we love it,” Harmon said on getting to rematch OSU on a quick turnaround. “I love it. I’m a big-time competitor. I want to compete. I know my teammates love it. … It’s gonna be another 40 minute, 40 plus ballgame and you gotta find a way to win. That’s all that matters.”
Recently projected as a No. 3 seed by Joe Lunardi in ESPN’s latest Bracketology, the Sooners will likely drop after their rough week of play. Along with its last two regular season games and the Big 12 Tournament, Oklahoma hopes to return to the same team it was in January — notching four total wins against top 10 opponents — and leave February’s squad behind in March.
“We don’t have to sit on it long,” Reaves said. “We just gotta be better, honestly.”
