OU basketball: Sooners finish regular season with best shooting, hope to 'take that performance' to Big 12 tournament

Junior guard Madi Williams set up a perfectly executed, legal screen that took her K-State opponent to the ground and boosted the momentum the Sooners were gathering in the fourth quarter.
In that moment, Williams exhibited athleticism that greatly contributed to the Sooners’ (12-11, 9-9 Big 12) dominating the fourth quarter and tallying their 10th Big 12 win of the season. But it wasn’t the first time head coach Sherri Coale had seen that type of physicality from her leading scorer.
“Just true confessions right here — I had to jump in and play a little bit earlier in the year, and we were just running a little drill and I was just screening, and she hit me and I saw stars,” Coale said. “My arm still hurts. Madi is solid.”
Williams was not the only Sooner who portrayed unique ability on the court. The Sooners’ leading offensive trio — composed of sophomore guard Gabby Gregory, junior guard Taylor Robertson and Williams — all scored in double figures and combined for 65 of OU’s 90 points.
Under their leadership, Oklahoma’s offense was able to score 32 points in the final quarter of play and vault past Kansas State (8-17, 3-15), 90-81, in the Sooners’ regular season finale in Norman on Sunday.
“That fourth quarter was really nice,” Coale said. “The high percentage came from the quality of shots that we were getting, and where all that begins is when everybody on the floor wants the ball.”
Unlike usual, Robertson went 1-for-5 from the arc. Her individual success and contribution to the offensive prosperity came from her confidence to score nine 2-pointers. Robertson ended the night on 10-for-15 shooting.
Robertson’s lack of 3-pointers was overshadowed by the team’s overall play on both sides of the ball. OU’s freshman duo of guard Nevaeh Tot and guard Skylar Vann combined for 17 points and seven rebounds, and was accompanied by junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer’s eight points and nine rebounds. Additionally, Gregory and Veitenheimer each had four assists, Tot delivered five and Williams provided six.
“I think we were just playing like us,” Gregory said. “When we play like that, it’s impossible to guard and scout. That’s how we practice every day. It’s really fun when it looks like that.”
With 11 lead changes and nine ties, the first half was rocky for Oklahoma. But at the end of its regular season, the final product of the strides the Sooners have made came to fruition. OU achieved its season-best field goal percentage at just under 60 and claimed its second-highest scoring performance of the season.
“I think what you saw today was a culmination of a lot of things that we’ve seen at different times throughout the year, all happening at once,” Coale said. “That’s a great feeling, especially as we get to take that performance with us to Kansas City.”
Now, Oklahoma heads into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship with an overall winning record. The Sooners’ are the conference's No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seed Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 12 in Kansas City.
