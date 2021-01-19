OU basketball: Sooners felled by Cyclones' late bucket on Sherri Coale's birthday

For head coach Sherri Coale’s birthday, the Sooners hoped to celebrate with an upset win over No. 24 Iowa State.
Instead, the party was spoiled by the Cyclones.
In possession of the ball and a 63-62 lead with 21 seconds left, all the Sooners (4-6, 1-4 Big 12) needed was to drain the clock. But junior guard Madi Williams accidentally turned the ball over, and ISU’s Ashley Joens capitalized on the error by hitting a layup to clinch the Cyclones’ (10-4, 6-1) 64-63 win in Ames Tuesday night.
OU controlled the lead, 20-13, going into the second quarter, but it was quickly exchanged, as the Cyclones gained momentum and led, 39-37, before halftime. From then on, the lead was traded off between the two teams, as OU took back the advantage at the end of the third quarter, but gave it up at the end of the game.
Despite a 13-day hiatus from the court, two game cancellations due to COVID-19 and a sour outcome, the Sooners pieced together a valiant performance against one of the Big 12’s top teams.
“I’m just really proud of our kids,” said Coale, who turned 56 Tuesday. “I thought our kids were tough. I hate it for (us), but I give Iowa State credit for just being a little bit better down the stretch."
Like she's done numerous times this season, junior guard Taylor Robertson started red-hot. In the first 30 seconds of the game, she hit her first 3-pointer and gave OU the early lead. She produced eight 3s, and seven in the first half, that kept the Sooners close. Her eight in the contest nearly tied her record of nine in one game.
Robertson also contributed at the free-throw line, as she sank two to put the Sooners ahead, 63-60, with 26 seconds left in the game. She walked off the court with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
Behind Robertson, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory put up 12 points and six rebounds, and Williams garnered 11 points.
Along with the three leading scorers, junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer positioned OU to potentially upset ISU with two key 3-pointers and three rebounds. Veitenheimer looked more comfortable Tuesday after missing four games due to COVID-19 in December. She also rejoined the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 29.
“I thought (Veitenheimer) was fantastic,” Coale said. “(She) did some really good things defensively and knocked down some big shots for us.”
Like Veitenheimer, senior forward Mandy Simpson helped the Sooners remain in contention with the Cyclones. With 13 rebounds and four assists, Simpson exemplified selflessness during the 38 minutes she played and even during the two minutes she spent on the bench after drawing up five fouls.
Because of the strides she witnessed within her squad, Coale remained positive and optimistic on her special day.
“I’m proud of them because they took advantage of the opportunity to play and compete at the highest possible level,” Coale said. “They have been perseverant fighters from day one. They are getting better as basketball players (and) better together. I’m proud of how they are growing.”
OU will turn its focus to facing No. 9 Baylor at 7 p.m. CT this coming Saturday, Jan. 23 in Waco, Texas on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
