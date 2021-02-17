OU basketball: Sooners' Feb. 20 game against Baylor postponed to Feb. 21 due to inclement weather

The Oklahoma vs Baylor women’s basketball game has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 21, the Sooners announced Wednesday.
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲The Baylor at Oklahoma game originally scheduled for Sat., Feb. 20 has moved to Sun., Feb. 21 due to inclement weather. The game will tip at 1 p.m. CT on FSOK.➡️ https://t.co/dmjARNAUvN pic.twitter.com/z4SaUsMHeL— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 17, 2021
The matchup against the No. 7 Bears was originally set to be played this Saturday, Feb. 20, but due to inclement weather, the contest has been pushed back. OU had already postponed its Wednesday, Feb. 17 game against Texas Tech to an unannounced date due to weather constraints.
Tip-off for Sunday's contest will be at 1 p.m. CT in the Lloyd Noble Center. Fox Sports Oklahoma will be televising the game.
