OU basketball: Sooners' Feb. 20 game against Baylor postponed to Feb. 21 due to inclement weather

Freshman Guard Navaeh Tot

Freshman guard Navaeh Tot dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Oklahoma vs Baylor women’s basketball game has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 21, the Sooners announced Wednesday.

The matchup against the No. 7 Bears was originally set to be played this Saturday, Feb. 20, but due to inclement weather, the contest has been pushed back. OU had already postponed its Wednesday, Feb. 17 game against Texas Tech to an unannounced date due to weather constraints.

Tip-off for Sunday's contest will be at 1 p.m. CT in the Lloyd Noble Center. Fox Sports Oklahoma will be televising the game.

