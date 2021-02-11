You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' Feb. 16 game against Texas moved to 8 p.m.

Brady Manek and Umoja Gibson

Senior forward Brady Manek and Junior guard Umoja Gibson celebrate during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 12 Oklahoma's game against No. 13 Texas initially scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman has been moved to 8 p.m. CT.

OU (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) will face the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4) after taking on No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, Feb. 13. Following a 79-72 win over Iowa State on Feb. 6, Oklahoma has been idle, since its Feb. 10 game against No. 2 Baylor was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bears' program.

The Sooners last faced Texas on Jan. 26 in Austin. Then-No. 24 Oklahoma defeated the then-No. 5 Longhorns, 80-79, though Texas was without head coach Shaka Smart and two starters due to COVID-19. The Feb. 16 rematch will be televised on ESPN.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

