OU basketball: Sooners' Feb. 16 game against Texas moved to 8 p.m.

No. 12 Oklahoma's game against No. 13 Texas initially scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman has been moved to 8 p.m. CT.
🚨 Schedule Update 🚨Next Tuesday's showdown vs. Texas in Norman moved to 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.➡️ https://t.co/6zPZEAPcGb #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/tOB3ue1DPR— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 11, 2021
OU (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) will face the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4) after taking on No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, Feb. 13. Following a 79-72 win over Iowa State on Feb. 6, Oklahoma has been idle, since its Feb. 10 game against No. 2 Baylor was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bears' program.
The Sooners last faced Texas on Jan. 26 in Austin. Then-No. 24 Oklahoma defeated the then-No. 5 Longhorns, 80-79, though Texas was without head coach Shaka Smart and two starters due to COVID-19. The Feb. 16 rematch will be televised on ESPN.
