OU basketball: Sooners falter in second half, fall to No. 7 Baylor, 77-66, in Norman

Sherri Coale

Head coach Sherri Coale during the Sooners' game at Iowa State on Jan. 19.

 Iowa State Athletics

Oklahoma (8-10, 5-8 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Baylor (17-2, 12-1 Big 12), 77-66, in Norman on Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners started off the day by forcing five Baylor turnovers, keeping themselves within two points of Baylor with 4:57 remaining in the first. As the quarter came to a close, Baylor’s defense held OU scoreless and found itself on a 7-0 run. Oklahoma ended the quarter shooting 50 percent from the field and trailing 22-18.

In the second, Baylor outscored the Sooners, 8-4, in the first two minutes. Oklahoma shot just above 33 percent during that span. In response to Baylor’s run, Oklahoma went on a 15-2 run launching its lead to three with just under four minutes remaining. To end the second, the Bears went on a 10-2 run — matching OU’s previous one — to tie the score at 42 apiece heading into halftime. 

Baylor jumped into the third quarter on a 6-0 run. Despite that, the Sooners kept themselves in distance with seven combined points from junior forward Madi Williams and sophomore guard Gabby Gregory on 3-10 shooting.  Oklahoma ended the quarter scoring just three points off of a 3-pointer from junior guard Taylor Robertson. Baylor led 61-53 to start the fourth. 

In the fourth, Baylor’s lead jumped all the way out to 12 points — the Bears’ largest of the game. Oklahoma just couldn’t respond, scoring an abysmal eight points on 2-10 shooting in the quarter. OU’s inability to score — shooting 7-24 since halftime — resulted in a Baylor win. 

The Sooners next scheduled game will be against TCU (8-11, 3-11 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

