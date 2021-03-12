You have permission to edit this article.
OU basketball: Sooners fall to Oklahoma State in overtime, 89-80, in Big 12 Championship quarterfinals

Taylor Robertson

Junior guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball during the game against TCU on Mar. 4.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (12-12, 9-9 Big 12) lost to Oklahoma State, 89-80, in overtime in the Big 12 Championship tournament quarterfinals on Friday night in Kansas City.

OU led by 15 at one time in the second half, but the Cowgirls stormed all the way back, forcing overtime after Natasha Mack’s free-throw with 1:28 left to play in regulation. In overtime, the Cowgirls outscored the Sooners 18-9.

Junior forward Madi Williams had 22 points and eight rebounds, junior Taylor Robertson had 24 points with six 3-pointers and sophomore Gabby Gregory added 14 points. Oklahoma State’s Ja’Mee Asbury led all players with 28 points.

The Sooners will now wait to see if they get selected to play in the NCAA tournament during the selection show on Monday, March 15. OU is predicted in the last four out of the tournament in the latest ESPN Bracketology predictions.

Correction: This article and its headline were updated at 10:57 p.m. CT March 12 to reflect the correct final score.

