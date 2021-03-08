OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 4-game losing streak

Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) fell to No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the AP announced Monday.
#Sooners enter the postseason at No. 2️⃣5️⃣ in the AP Poll.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/wgKEtwZsQw— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 8, 2021
The Sooners, coming off a four-game losing streak, suffered a loss in their last regular season game of the season against then-No. 15 Texas on March 4. Entering the Big 12 Championship tournament, OU is the seven seed team and is playing 10th seeded Iowa State for a bout against No. 11 Kansas on Thursday.
Oklahoma fell from second to seventh in the standings during the losing streak. OU was picked to finish sixth in the preseason Big 12 standings by league's coaches.
The Sooners tipoff with Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 in Kansas City.
