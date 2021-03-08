You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 4-game losing streak

Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) fell to No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the AP announced Monday.

The Sooners, coming off a four-game losing streak, suffered a loss in their last regular season game of the season against then-No. 15 Texas on March 4. Entering the Big 12 Championship tournament, OU is the seven seed team and is playing 10th seeded Iowa State for a bout against No. 11 Kansas on Thursday.

Oklahoma fell from second to seventh in the standings during the losing streak. OU was picked to finish sixth in the preseason Big 12 standings by league's coaches. 

The Sooners tipoff with Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 in Kansas City. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

