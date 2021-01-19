OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 24 Iowa State, 64-63, despite Taylor Robertson's 8 3-pointers

In their first game in nearly two weeks due to COVID-19 postponements, the Sooners fell short against No. 24 Iowa State, 64-63, in Ames Tuesday evening.
Oklahoma (4-6, 1-4 Big 12) quickly claimed the lead with two 3s made by junior guard Taylor Robertson within the first two minutes of the match-up. At the end of the first quarter, OU edged ISU (10-4, 7-0 Big 12), 20-13.
Every time the Sooners extended their lead, ISU star guard Ashley Joens threatened. With the help of Joens shooting 9-for-11 before halftime and a three made by senior guard Madison Wise at the buzzer, the Cyclones snatched the lead, 39-37.
Robertson had something to say about it. Right out of the locker room, Robertson picked up the defensive rebound and sank her eighth 3-pointer of the game to put her squad back in front, 40-39. The lead was exchanged all throughout the third quarter, but as the buzzer rang going into the final quarter, Oklahoma was on top, 55-53.
The battle intensified, as both teams continued to reclaim the lead throughout the fourth quarter. But with 10 seconds left, Joens made a layup to put the Cyclones ahead of the Sooners and ultimately give them the win.
OU will be back on the road to face No. 9 Baylor at 7 p.m. CT this coming Saturday, Jan. 23 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
