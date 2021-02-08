OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) fell to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Monday.
1️⃣2️⃣𝘒𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨.https://t.co/NUJunQJwLd | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/REiwQIf7yk— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 8, 2021
Previously at No. 9, the Sooners dropped after losing 57-52 on the road against then-No. 13 Texas Tech. OU now has sole possession of third place in the Big 12, behind No. 2 Baylor and No. 14 West Virginia.
Four of the Sooners' five losses have come against ranked teams. OU has one game scheduled this week at West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 13. Oklahoma was scheduled to play Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 10 before the Bears paused team activities due to COVID-19.
Six teams in the Big 12 are in the rankings in Baylor, No. 7 Texas Tech, Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas, West Virginia and No. 23 Oklahoma State. Kansas fell out of the rankings for the first time since 2009.
