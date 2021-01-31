OU basketball: Sooners escape Wildcats, 80-78, following game-clinching free throws by Taylor Robertson

Oklahoma defeated (6-7, 3-5 Big 12) Kansas State (5-9, 0-7), 80-78, in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners got off to a fast start in the first quarter, shooting just over 57 percent from 3 and 50 percent overall. Junior guard Taylor Robertson led all scorers in the quarter with six points on just under a 67 percent shooting. Oklahoma led Kansas State 20-14 at the end of the first.
In the second, Oklahoma’s lead got all the way up to 11 following back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore guard Gabby Gregory and junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer, respectively. Kansas State climbed all the way back within four points with 44 seconds remaining, but the Sooners quickly responded with four points, catapulting OU’s lead to eight. Oklahoma led 44-36 at halftime.
Kansas State stifled Oklahoma from the 3-point line in the third quarter, holding them to an abysmal 33 percent 3-point percentage. Both defenses held each other scoreless with 3:51 remaining, but Kansas States’ seven turnovers proved to be the difference for Oklahoma, resulting in six points off of turnovers — 17 in the entire game — and a 63-55 lead for the Sooners at the end of the third.
Going into the fourth, Oklahoma was outscored 17-23 by Kansas State, as the Sooners were held scoreless in the final four minutes of the game. Within the final 10 seconds of the game, the Wildcats climbed all the way back to tie the game at 78 points apiece.
With just under three seconds remaining in the game, Oklahoma found itself amid a five-second violation that resulted in a Kansas State possession. The Wildcats could not capitalize, as they fouled Robertson with a loose ball foul. Robertson made both free throws, resulting in the Sooners’ third conference win of the season, catapulting them to sixth place in the Big 12.
The Sooners return home to face Texas (12-4, 6-3) at 7:00p.m CT on Wednesday, Feb. 3 in Norman for the first Red River Rivalry matchup of the season.
