OU basketball: Sooners enter latest AP Top 25 Poll at No. 24 after win over Kansas

Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) was ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll announced on Monday.
#Sooners check in at No. 2️⃣4️⃣ in the latest @AP_Top25. OU faces No. 5 Texas on Tuesday in Austin before hosting No. 9 Alabama on Saturday.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/yuEqmeCmWP— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 25, 2021
The Sooners entered the top 25 for the first time this season after beating Kansas State and upsetting then-No. 9 Kansas at home last week. OU will be tested this week, with a road matchup against Texas on Tuesday, and a home matchup with No. 9 Alabama on Saturday.
Oklahoma is currently in sole possession of third place in the Big 12 standings. The conference has six ranked teams in the Sooners, No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Texas, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 11 West Virginia and No. 15 Kansas.
The Sooners game against Texas is set for 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Austin.
