OU basketball: Sooners enter latest AP Top 25 Poll at No. 24 after win over Kansas

De'Vion Harmon

Then-freshman guard De'Vion Harmon shoots the ball during the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22, 2020. 

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) was ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll announced on Monday.

The Sooners entered the top 25 for the first time this season after beating Kansas State and upsetting then-No. 9 Kansas at home last week. OU will be tested this week, with a road matchup against Texas on Tuesday, and a home matchup with No. 9 Alabama on Saturday. 

Oklahoma is currently in sole possession of third place in the Big 12 standings. The conference has six ranked teams in the Sooners, No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Texas, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 11 West Virginia and No. 15 Kansas.

The Sooners game against Texas is set for 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Austin. 

