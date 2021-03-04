You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners end regular season with 4th straight loss, fall to No. 15 Texas, 69-65

Alondes Williams

Senior guard Alondes Williams during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) lost to No. 15 Texas (16-7, 10-6), 69-65, on Thursday night in Norman.

Despite being down as much as 12 points in the second half, the Sooners rallied back and took a 54-53 lead with 7:55 remaining on a dunk by sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon. But Texas responded with back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing its lead to five points with just under six minutes remaining. 

Later, Texas senior guard Matt Coleman III nailed a midrange jump shot with 13 seconds remaining to ice it. He hit a game-winner against Oklahoma in Norman last season.

Senior forward Kur Kuath, who didn't play in the first half, came in and provided instant energy with under 13 minutes remaining in the half. He had zero points, but had two crucial blocks and saved a ball from going out of bounds. 

Senior guard Alondes Williams, who tested positive for COVID-19 in late January, played 29 minutes and scored 13 points, his most points and minutes since returning from the virus. 

The Sooners offense struggled, shooting under 38 percent from the field. Their offense had balanced scoring with senior guard Austin Reaves scoring 16, senior forward Brady Manek adding 13 and sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon with 12. 

Oklahoma returns to action in the Big 12 Tournament from March 10-13.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

