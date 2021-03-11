OU basketball: Sooners end 4-game losing streak in win over Iowa State, ready for Kansas in quarterfinals

For the first time in 18 days, Oklahoma is back in the win column.
The Sooners (15-9, 9-8 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-22, 0-18), 79-73, on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big 12 Championship tournament, snapping their 4-game losing streak. During the losing streak, OU fell from No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 25, and fell from second in the conference standings to seventh.
Oklahoma’s offense shot over 50 percent from the field for the first time since Feb. 6, when it defeated the Cyclones for the first time this season, 79-72. OU had 21 points from senior guard Austin Reaves, 18 points from sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and a stat-filled performance with 12 points and a team-leading nine rebounds, six assists and five steals from junior guard Elijah Harkless.
Although OU blew its 19-point lead in the second half and allowed the Cyclones to end the game with 13-for-16 shooting, it proved a bounce back win before the Sooners head into their quarterfinal matchup against No. 11 Kansas on Thursday. Recently projected as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Oklahoma needs a strong showing in the conference tournament to bolster its season resume.
"When you drop a few in a row that go right down to the wire, you’ve got to get the feeling of winning again,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Happy for the guys. They did a good job to get it in the right column.”
Reaves’ and Harmon’s offensive output has been a bright spot for OU all season. Reaves has scored 16 or more points in 10-straight games and Harmon has been in double-digit scoring in 13 of his last 14 games. Reaves and Harmon have both played over 750 total minutes this season, over 100 more than junior guard Umoja Gibson, who’s third on the team in minutes played.
Along with a recently named All-Big 12 First Team selection in Reaves and an honorable mention in Harmon, Harkless continued his role as the defensive X-factor against Iowa State.. Harmon said the team feeds off Harkless on the defensive end, leading to points for him and Reaves.
"Basketball is like jazz." - Michael Scott📺 ESPN | https://t.co/rYwgEqAgef pic.twitter.com/hnrzfosuLt— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 11, 2021
“That’s crazy,” Harmon said when told of Harkless’ final stat line. “All I can say about that is that’s big time… (when) he’s doing that, man, we’re a very hard team to beat.”
Harmon thinks OU’s at its best when it’s playing well defensively. The Sooners forced eight steals and scored 16 points off Iowa State’s 11 turnovers. OU’s offense started the first half slowly, shooting just 5-for-15 from the field, but Harmon said the defense sparked the offense later in the game.
“Yep, we did,” Harmon said about the defense getting its “mojo” back. “My dad keeps telling me we’re big on the defensive end… tonight we probably got the most easy buckets we’ve had in any other games.”
Teams play back-to-back games for the only time all season in the Big 12 tournament. Harmon said because the Sooners don’t have to wait long until the next game it’s like “AAU all over again.”
Oklahoma’s quick turnaround against Kansas at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday is a tough test. The Jayhawks have won seven of their last eight games, and rose to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll after falling out of the rankings before their game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 8.
“They’ll play great,” Kruger said about Kansas. “We’ve got to raise our level. We’ve got to play better and understand how tough that’s going to be.”
