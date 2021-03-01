OU basketball: Sooners drop to No. 16 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6) fell to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.
#Sooners check in at No. 1️⃣6️⃣ in the latest @AP_Top25.Two top-20 rivalry matchups await with No. 17 Oklahoma State tonight and No. 15 Texas on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/BDzqxs4cck— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 1, 2021
The Sooners — coming off two losses against Kansas State and Oklahoma State — fell from second to fifth in the Big 12 standings.
This week, OU rematches No. 17 Oklahoma State on Monday, and plays its season finale against No. 15 Texas on Thursday. The Sooners will look to end their regular season with two ranked wins before the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament after losing two consecutive games against unranked teams.
The Big 12 has seven ranked teams, with No. 3 Baylor, No. 6 West Virginia, No. 13 Kansas and No. 18 Texas Tech, along with OU, OSU and Texas.
Oklahoma tips off with the Cowboys at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Stillwater.
