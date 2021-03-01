You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners drop to No. 16 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Elijah Harkless and Austin Reaves

Junior guard Elijah Harkless and senior guard Austin Reaves run for the loose ball during the Senior Night Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6) fell to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Sooners — coming off two losses against Kansas State and Oklahoma State — fell from second to fifth in the Big 12 standings. 

This week, OU rematches No. 17 Oklahoma State on Monday, and plays its season finale against No. 15 Texas on Thursday. The Sooners will look to end their regular season with two ranked wins before the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament after losing two consecutive games against unranked teams.

The Big 12 has seven ranked teams, with No. 3 Baylor, No. 6 West Virginia, No. 13 Kansas and No. 18 Texas Tech, along with OU, OSU and Texas.

Oklahoma tips off with the Cowboys at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Stillwater.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

