OU basketball: Sooners drop 3rd-straight game, 79-75, lose to Oklahoma State for 2nd time in 3 days

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7 Big 12) fell to No. 17 Oklahoma State, 79-75, for its third consecutive loss (17-6, 10-6) on Monday night in Stillwater.
Senior forward Brady Manek had a chance to tie the game with a corner 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in the second half, but missed. Freshman guard Cade Cunningham made four free-throws with under a minute remaining to ice the game.
The Sooner's offense was strong, shooting over 41 percent and making 13 3-pointers. But, OU's defense allowed the Cowboys to shoot over 52 percent from the field.
Cunningham, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, was held to 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting while mostly being guarded by junior guard Elijah Harkless. Cunningham scored 40 points in OU's loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.
OU was led by seniors in Manek and guard Austin Reaves, who scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon added 14, and junior guard Umoja Gibson had 13. Manek's 20 points were his most since the season opener against UTSA on Dec. 3.
OU coach Lon Kruger played just one bench player — sophomore forward Jalen Hill — for five minutes in the second half. Oklahoma's five starters each played over 33 minutes.
The Sooners close out the regular season against No. 15 Texas at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 4 in Norman.
