OU basketball: Sooners' depth, confidence proves they 'could be this good' in upset of No. 5 Texas

Jalen Hill was set for the inbound pass.
With two seconds left and the Sooners leading 80-79 over Texas on Tuesday night, Hill was trusted in a key moment. As he inbounded the pass to sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon on the opposite baseline, the ball was deflected off Harmon, leading to a heads-up play by Hill.
Hill saved the ball and stepped in bounds before being fouled. The play led to free-throws that essentially iced the game, forcing Texas to go the full-length of the court to score in two seconds. The Longhorns — playing without two starters and head coach Shaka Smart due to COVID-19 protocols — flung the ball down the court and junior guard Elijah Harkless intercepted the pass, securing OU’s win.
Road rivalry wins. They’re just the best. #BoomerSooner | #BeatTexas pic.twitter.com/FXtabP7Fw1— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 27, 2021
The inbound wasn’t the only play where Hill flashed his high basketball IQ, though. He also didn’t hesitate to foul a Texas defender with the score at 80-77 with five seconds left, which sent the Longhorns to the free-throw line for two shots and kept them from potentially tying the game with a 3-pointer.
Hill, who was on the court with the starting unit in place of redshirt senior forward Kur Kuath during the final minutes, represents the trust head coach Lon Kruger’s had in his depth this season. Despite missing 13 free-throws and almost blowing a 12-point lead in crunchtime, Oklahoma snuck out of Austin with its second-straight top-10 victory.
In a game that got ugly with 49 combined personal fouls, No. 24 OU (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) relied on its deep rotation of players in its 80-79 win over No. 5 Texas (11-3, 5-2). The Sooners had four players that scored in double-digits, including senior guard Austin Reaves with a game-high 23 points. In a COVID-19 ridden season, and in perhaps the best conference in college basketball, OU’s depth seems unmatched and will be a catalyst for its success moving forward.
“Jalen’s instincts are great,” Kruger said of the sophomore forward after OU’s (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) 80-79 win over No. 5 Texas (11-3, 5-2) on Tuesday night. “He’s alert… he’s got a lot of poise (and) a lot of composure. He’s played a lot of basketball in his life, and (it’s) great to see him step in there and make a good play.”
The development of Hill, and even sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor has benefitted OU. Hill made three 3s Tuesday after previously making two all season, and Iwuakor provided 17 high-energy minutes after playing only four minutes against Kansas. Kruger’s offseason additions of Harkless and junior guard Umoja Gibson have been vital, too.
Harkless has been the Sooners’ defensive anchor since taking over the starting power forward spot when senior forward Brady Manek tested positive for COVID-19. He added 11 points with four rebounds, two assists and three steals, marking his third-straight game with at least three steals.
Gibson, who’s proven he can add substantial bench scoring on any given night, added 12 points. Depth was also a big factor due to the Sooners’ foul troubles, with four players committing at least three fouls.
“With (Harkless, Kuath and Iwuakor) all picking up fouls… to have another guy step in and play their minutes well, that is huge,” Kruger said. “It is really big whether it be injury, or COVID or foul trouble, (it’s) great to be able to play 10, 11 guys.”
The Sooners’ bench players have OU playing confident basketball and making noise in the Big 12, but also the nation. Oklahoma now has the second-most conference wins, trailing only No. 2 Baylor, after being picked to finish No. 6 before the season.
“The more players you have that can contribute is better,” Reaves said. “We have a deep team and we have a lot of guys that can make a lot of plays and we trust them doing that. It’s really big to have a bench like that and they just got to continue doing what they’re doing right now.”
In the starting lineup, Reaves has essentially been the ring leader for the Sooners’ surprisingly successful group. He leads the team in minutes on the season with over 42 minutes more than Harmon, who’s played the second most. And he leads the team in points, assists and rebounds, and is the only player in Division I that’s averaging over 15 points-per-game, five rebounds and five assists.
Austin Reaves things.📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/GjjTmWFFC0 pic.twitter.com/ZNTxyAWhsp— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 27, 2021
The Newark, Arkansas native chipped in his third-straight road game with at least 19 points in Tuesday’s win, and had the ball in his hands constantly down the stretch while hitting clutch free-throws. Reaves is also fourth in the conference in free-throw percentage at 87 percent.
“He had a great game,” Kruger said. “He was just terrific. (He) controlled a lot of (the game) all night long and his experience certainly came through. He’s got great poise (and) wants to be at the line late. He had a good one and we needed that for sure.”
The Sooners continue their tough stretch of games, with five of the next six against top-11 opponents, including Saturday’s contest against No. 9 Alabama. With the confidence the team is playing with, the stretch could define OU’s season and propel it to becoming a force in the NCAA Tournament.
However, it’s no surprise to the Sooners that they’re in this position.
“I mean, since the start we’ve honestly thought we could be this team,” Reaves said. “And honestly, we still got a lot of things to improve on. We’ve always thought we could be this good, and honestly better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.