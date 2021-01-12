OU basketball: Sooners defeat TCU, 82-46, behind De'Vion Harmon's 22 points

Oklahoma (7-4, 3-3 Big 12) defeated TCU (9-5, 2-4), 82-46, on Tuesday night in Norman.
The Sooners were in control from the start, gaining a lead with 16:18 to go in the first half on a free-throw by senior guard Alondes Williams. OU maintained the lead the rest of the game and extended its advantage to 28 points — the highest all game — with 5:23 to go in the second half.
The Sooners were led by sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and senior guard Austin Reaves. Harmon scored 22 points on 16 shots, his career-high for points in a Big 12 game. Reaves, who leads the conference awith 19.4 points-per-game, scored just 11 points, but added seven assists on the night.
Williams and junior guard Elijah Harkless added 16 combined points on 14 shots. The pair has played extended minutes since the Sooners played No. 6 Kansas, due to senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill missing time due to COVID-19 protocols.
OU’s defense perhaps played its best game of the season, as it held the Horned Frogs to just 45 points and 35 percent shooting. Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger’s four-guard lineup forced 16 turnovers, which led to 25 points. TCU scored 78 points in its last outing against the Sooners on Dec. 6.
OU’s next game is at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 16 against Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3) on the road.
