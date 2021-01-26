OU basketball: Sooners defeat No. 5 Texas, 80-79, on the road for second consecutive top-10 win

No. 24 Oklahoma (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) defeated No. 5 Texas (11-3, 5-2), 80-79, on Tuesday night in Austin, Texas.
The Sooners picked up their second-consecutive top-10 victory and extended their win streak to four games. OU had four players in double figures, with senior guard Austin Reaves, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon, junior guard Umoja Gibson and junior guard Elijah Harkless scoring 23, 13, 12 and 11, respectively.
Reaves also added six rebounds and four assists. It was his third consecutive road game with at least 19 points.
In UT's loss, the Longhorns had just eight scholarship players, including their second-leading scorer in guard Courtney Ramey. Texas also missed its head coach Shaka Smart as he tested positive to COVID-19 earlier in the week. The Longhorns pulled within one point with under a minute to go and were able to make things interesting despite having three players fouled out.
Oklahoma forced eight steals and had four blocks while forcing Texas to 24 percent from the 3-point line. Head coach Lon Kruger started Harkless over senior forward Brady Manek for the fifth-straight game, who’s provided an increased defensive presence. Manek scored one point and only eight minutes.
OU was able to manufacture 80 points in a night where they missed 11 free-throws, although the Sooners lead the Big 12 in team free-throw percentage at 77 percent.
The Sooners look to add to its win streak in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 31 at home.
