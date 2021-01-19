OU basketball: Sooners defeat Kansas State, 76-50, behind strong defensive play

Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (5-10, 1-6), 76-50, on Tuesday night at home.
OU’s defense led the way, as it held Kansas State to 37 percent shooting and 50 points. The Sooners ended the first half on a 15-2 run, despite being down 16-15 with 9:28 to go. OU also held the Wildcats to 30 points after the 6:33 mark in the first half.
Senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill returned to the Sooners for the first time since Jan. 6 due to COVID-19 protocols. However, head coach Lon Kruger opted to go with his four-guard lineup and bring Manek off the bench after logging only one practice before the game. Manek played 11 minutes and scored six points, with junior guard Elijah Harkless starting in his place.
Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon led the way with 16 points on 6-11 shooting, his second-straight game leading OU in points. Later, Harmon left the game with 6:03 to go in the second half after an apparent injury, but later returned to the sideline.
The Sooners play their next game against No. 9 Kansas (10-4, 4-3) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Norman.
