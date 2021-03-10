OU basketball: Sooners defeat Iowa State, 79-73, end 4-game losing streak in Big 12 tournament

No. 25 Oklahoma (15-9, 9-8 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-22, 0-18), 79-73, on Wednesday night in Kansas City.
The Sooners ended their 4-game losing streak, earning a spot against No. 11 Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship tournament. Senior guard Austin Reaves, who's now scored 16 points or more in his last 10 games, led the way with 21 points on Wednesday night.
Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon had 18 points, four rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Elijah Harkless stuffed the stat sheet, with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Senior forward Kur Kuath added three blocks.
OU had a 19-point lead in the second half, but the Cyclones made things interesting with a 14-5 run with under seven minutes remaining. Iowa State ended the second half shooting 13-for-16 from the field.
The Sooners struggled early in the first half, shooting just 5-for-15 before ending the half 15-for-33. Oklahoma finished the game shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range.
Despite its recent rebounding struggles, the Sooners out-rebounded Iowa State 36-35. Senior forward Brady Manek had seven rebounds and added nine points. Oklahoma will take on the Jayhawks at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 11 in Kansas City.
